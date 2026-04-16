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Colorado Springs mayor holds briefing on CSPD crime trends

KRDO
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Updated
today at 12:16 PM
Published 10:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Mayor Yemi Mobolade hosted a press briefing on April 16 to discuss the finalized 2025 crime trend data for Colorado Springs.

During the presser, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez shared several crime updates, including that 86% of 911 calls are now answered within 20 seconds and that property crime has decreased to 42%.

The police chief also mentioned that their drone-first responder program has expanded with an average of 36 flights a day.

KRDO13 received a behind-the-scenes look at how new technologies are being integrated into the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) and other locations around the city, and saw one of CSPD's new Skydio X10 drones take off and fly.

READ MORE: Colorado Springs Police unveil new technology expected to improve response times

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