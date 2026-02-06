Colorado Springs Police unveil new technology expected to improve response times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Chief Adrian Vasquez, the Mayor of Colorado Springs Yemi Mobolade, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Deputy Chief Tim De Leon are expected to roll out new technology.

Local leaders will be joined by the National Director of Axon, widely known for their body-worn cameras (BWC), and a representative from Skydio. Skydio creates drones for law enforcement and the Department of Defense (DOD). The idea behind the drones is to use them as first responders, an extra eye in the sky that can get to a scene ahead of officers on the ground.

CSPD says the new technology tools and initiatives will improve communication, accelerate emergency response and enhance investigative capabilities, while maintaining transparency, strict safeguards and accountability.

KRDO13 will see a behind-the-scenes look at how the new technologies are being integrated into the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) and other locations around the city, and will see one of CSPD's new Skydio X10 drones taking off and in flight.

One of the new technologies CSPD is expected to share is Axon BWC Translate and Axon language translation. According to Axon, this technology audibly translates speech within seconds.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) uses drone technology to get a better idea of what the scene of an accident looks like. The Denver Police Department has also reportedly incorporated similar Skydio X10 drones.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), if access to a restricted or controlled airspace is required when drones are being operated as first responders in a complex operation, operators likely need to request airspace authorization through the FAA DroneZone portal. Restricted airspace in Colorado Springs includes the Colorado Springs Airport and Fort Carson.

