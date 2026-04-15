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Kayaker preparing to paddle 100 miles along Puerto Rico coast for Earth Day fundraiser

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Updated
today at 6:03 AM
Published 6:00 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man will take on the ocean in his kayak to raise money this Earth Day to support Puerto Rico's struggling energy grid.

Chris Duval saw the destruction of Hurricane Maria in 2017 firsthand as his in-laws and millions more struggled to rebuild. The island's energy grid has never fully recovered.

That's why Duval will take on the Atlantic Ocean in his kayak for his "Paddle for Power". He's raising money to support Solar United Neighbors and the Sierra Club of Puerto Rico. The two groups work together to help Puerto Rican residents afford solar power and personal generators to power their homes independently of the territory's grid.

Duval hits the water on April 22. You can find his Paddle for Power donation page here.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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