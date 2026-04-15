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Colorado Springs woman arrested while out on bond for attempted murder

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Updated
today at 12:04 PM
Published 11:56 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Right now, a woman is back behind bars after prompting a shelter in place on Tuesday in Briargate.

According to CSPD, the suspect is Crystal Burke, and she barricaded herself inside the home after refusing to exit.

Officers gradually increased their tactics, which ultimately resulted in the introduction of chemical munitions by the Tactical Enforcement Unit.

Even with the introduction of the munitions, Burke would not exit, and officers ultimately located Burke hiding inside a dry sump pump under the stairs. Burke surrendered after she was discovered and was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Not even two months ago, Burke was facing attempted murder charges after firing multiple rounds into a family's apartment, with bullets narrowly missing the homeowner and their 5-year-old daughter.

Then, on April 4, while out on bail for attempted murder, Burke was charged again with assault in the second degree, among other charges.

According to court documents obtained by KRDO13, Burke was in a car with Raymond Burke and his wife. They were driving southbound on Academy Boulevard when Crystal got hostile and asked to be taken to a bar. When Raymond ignored her request, Crystal hit him over the head with a handgun, forcing him to pull over and run into a shop, calling 911.

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Marina Garcia

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