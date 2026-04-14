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Barricaded suspect prompts shelter-in-place near Woodmen walking trail

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Published 4:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order for Ramblewood Drive to the East Woodmen walking trail, between Yellowwood Drive and Havenwood Drive, due to a barricaded suspect.

Map courtesy of Peak Alerts

Police say there is law enforcement activity here at the 7500 block of Hickorywood Drive.

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Abby Smith

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