Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department crew deployed to Schwachheim fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
today at 8:18 AM
Published 8:15 AM

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has deployed Brush 3, a three-person crew, to assist with the Schwachheim Fire burning in Las Animas County.

According to CSFD, Brush 3 received a resource order and deployed in the early morning hours of April 15. The crew is expected to arrive around noon, and their deployment is expected to last approximately two weeks.

This deployment comes just days after Governor Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration in response to the fire.

The Schwachheim Fire, which has been burning since April 12, sits at 1,000 acres and zero percent containment at the time of this article's publishing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.