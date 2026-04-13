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Governor Polis verbally declares emergency in response to Schwachheim fire near Trinidad

Hoehne Fire Protection District
By
Published 5:06 PM

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis verbally declares a disaster emergency in response to the Schwachheim Fire burning near Trinidad.

According to officials, the fire is currently over 300 acres and is burning within the Lake Dorothy State Wildfire Area.

The declaration activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Department of Public Safety and its Divisions of Homeland Security, Emergency Management, and Fire Prevention and Control to take all necessary and appropriate actions to assist with response, recovery, and mitigation efforts, says Governor Polis.

The office of the governor says the declaration will allow for the following resources:

  • Hand crews to assist in containment efforts,
  • DFPC aerial resources
  • DFPC-sponsored Type 3 Incident Management Team to manage incident response efforts

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Abby Smith

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