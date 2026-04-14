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Local army veteran riding from D.C. to New York in Wounded Warrior “Soldier Ride”

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:18 AM
Published 5:55 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Army veteran James Bauer will join a group of 20 or so other veterans to complete the final 250-mile stretch of the Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride starting on May 14. His portion starts May 26.

Bauer was a medic in the Army for eight years. He was forced to medically retire in 2013. He said he struggled with post-service life, and he wasn't sure how to make it better.

"I was always the helper, so it was hard for me to be the one asking for help," Bauer said.

He said after seeing his friends thrive in the Wounded Warrior Project program, he decided to give it a try in 2016. The group put a bike in his hands for the first time since he was a little kid, and it's become a life-changing passion for the former Army medic.

The Wounded Warrior Project has partnered this year with America250 to call this year's ride "Soldier Ride 250."

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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