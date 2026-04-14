Buyer beware; CSFD warns neighborhoods of scammers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Scammers are taking advantage of the current fire danger we're experiencing in neighborhoods across Colorado Springs.

They're on the prowl, looking to make a quick buck by knocking on doors and trying to persuade homeowners that new equipment needs to be installed — using what the fire department calls a scare tactic.

One of the many neighborhoods that reached out to the fire department with concerns is Briargate.

People there say a salesman knocked on their door, saying their home was no longer up to fire code, when that simply wasn't true.

After getting multiple calls over the span of a few weeks, on Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department posted on social media, warning of the scammers.

CSFD says the salesman is claiming that the home needs its siding replaced, meaning the protective, outermost layer of a home's exterior walls, which defends against weather.

"It's not illegal. There's nothing we can do about it, but it is immoral. And we want to be able to, you know, educate those individuals on the right information," says Colorado Springs Fire Marshal Kris Cooper.

To clarify, dependent on the location, there have been codes put in place on how homes need to be built within their environment. And the department says there may be new provisions happening, but those apply to new homes on the east side of town, and that the new rules are not retroactive.

"Apparently, this individual feels like there's some opportunity to make a dollar and, you know, they're uninformed and they're using scare tactics to prey on people who are not in risk areas," says Cooper.

The fire department is encouraging people to know the location of their home and if it's in a wildfire risk area, which you can learn more about here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.