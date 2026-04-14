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Amazon driver caught on camera stealing Easter eggs from family’s yard

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New
Published 2:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local family is looking for accountability for an Amazon driver who appears to steal Easter eggs from their front yard. The family's security camera recorded a driver delivering a package, and then taking the eggs, which were meant for their three children, ages 3, 4, and 6. The family is concerned the driver may be stealing from other customers as well.

KRDO13 has reached out to Amazon for comment.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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