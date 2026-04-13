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Pueblo City Council considers ban on charcoal grills at parks

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Updated
today at 12:02 PM
Published 12:00 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo City Council is considering a sweeping ban on all charcoal grills and open fires in parks, trails, and open space—citing wildfire risk along the Arkansas River corridor. The ordinance would eliminate a decades-old allowance for charcoal grilling, replacing it with tighter restrictions that only permit propane grills under certain conditions. 

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Marina Garcia

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