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Elementary and middle school students prepare film for local theatrical release

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Updated
today at 6:19 AM
Published 5:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Aspiring filmmakers from the Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning (AcademyACL) wrote, directed, filmed and acted in a movie that will soon debut in the Shockley-Zalabak Theater.

The AcademyACL film program is the only K-8 film program in the country, according to the school. It's the program's 11th year of creating a movie by the end of the school year. This year's film is called "Out of the Ordinary."

58 students collaborated on the project. At least one student from each grade contributed.

The film debuts Wednesday, April 22nd at the Shockley-Zalabak Theater inside the ENT Center for the Arts. The VIP limo entrance and red carpet walk starts at 5 p.m. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. It's free to attend with a required RSVP. Program director Jason Henry said around 600 people have already RSVP'd.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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