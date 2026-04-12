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Sheriff’s Office issues evacuation orders for fire near Falcon Hwy in El Paso County

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management
By
New
Published 5:40 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is issuing an evacuation order for all homes in a 0.5-mile radius near the intersection of N Curtis Road and Garrett Road in Peyton.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate now.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about the fire.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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