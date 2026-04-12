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One killed in rollover crash on Dublin Blvd

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Published 10:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is dead after Colorado Springs Police say a truck rolled over on Dublin Boulevard near the Dublin Neighborhood Park.

According to the police blotter, when officers arrived at the scene, they attempted life-saving measures on the one injured party. However, those measures wouldn't be successful, and they would be pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A sergeant at the scene told KRDO13 that speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

The Colorado Springs Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation. Dublin Blvd has since reopened.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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