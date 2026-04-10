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Merit Academy all-girls air rifle team qualifies for Western regionals

KRDO
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today at 6:07 AM
Published 6:05 AM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The girls on the Merit Academy rifle team are one of just two non-Junior ROTC programs competing in Utah for the Regional Championship next Friday.

The team is one of the only all-women-led programs in the country. The team competes in the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) with other schools and programs across the country. Boys and girls compete in the same division.

Only about a third of teams in their region make it to the Salt Lake City regional. It's only Merit Academy's second year competing, and five of their girls will make the drive next week.

Shooting sports program director Jenn Peters said the team does not get public funding. She said they fundraised all the money with the help of community donations and a donation match from the MidwayUSA foundation. She said it cost over $28,000 for their equipment.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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