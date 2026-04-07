Married Colorado Springs veterans take part in Honor Flight program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Carrie and William Barnhill have been married for 66 years.

"When he met me, he told me he was going to marry me, and I told him no, he was not. Because he was too short, too dark, and he was not my type," Carrie says while William laughs beside her.

They got married in Switzerland in 1960 while on deployment. Both Carrie and William are Air Force veterans. William, who is 89, served for 24 years. Carrie, who is 91, served for 22 years. William was an accountant, while Carrie worked as a stenographer.

Recently, they were both invited to take part in the "Honor Flight" program, where veterans are flown to Washington, D.C. and given a tour that includes visits to monuments and memorials honoring veterans. Everything, from food to lodging to the experiences themselves, is fully covered.

"To be able to be together, and share the camaraderie, and to associate with other veterans and share our stories was amazing. It was amazing. It was probably one of the most satisfying things I think I've ever done in a long, long time," Carrie says.

They saw all the memorials honoring those who gave their lives to defend the United States. Some really hit home for William, who worked in payroll, back when it was done by hand.

"When you do this, you remember names. People they come in and see you every day, they come in and check their pay, or once a month. And then you don't see them. They didn't show up. And then you find out what happened to them. So when I saw the wall (the Vietnam Memorial), you could see names," William says.

When asked how many he recognized, he said, "Quite a few."

Carrie fought back tears when talking about the experience. She called the experience "Very touching."

Carrie wore her favorite American flag hat every day on the trip. After going through the Honor Flight program, she and Bill say it's something every veteran should experience.

"Please, please, please make every effort," Carrie says. "It touches your heart. It makes you relive your whole... What America is all about."

If you'd like to donate to Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, please click here.

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