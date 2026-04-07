Skip to Content
News

Colorado becoming disc golf powerhouse as sport gains popularity

UDisc
By
Updated
today at 5:57 AM
Published 5:41 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a new report, Colorado ranked first in the country for Disc Golf availability as the sport continues to surge in popularity, according to UDisc.

UDisc is a popular disc golf scorekeeping and course-finder app. It releases a report every year based on user data. In its 2026 report, it found Colorado has surpassed 320 disc golf courses statewide, with Denver becoming a nationwide powerhouse. The app found the Cottonwood Creek Park course to be the most popular spot to play in Colorado Springs.

UDisc said its users played over $20 million rounds of disc golf in 2025.

Local disc golf mobile store owner Alan "Disczilla" Corbin has played the sport for almost 50 years. He said he picked it up while in the Marines in the late 1970s, and he's watched the sport blossom.

He said he's seen the sport transform from localized pockets to a nationally televised event. He said some of his former mentees have gone on to travel the world and make money from the sport.

Corbin's course is off East Blaney Road in Peyton, and his mobile RV store travels all across Southern Colorado.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.