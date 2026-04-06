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Incumbent Mayor Yemi Mobolade formally announces re-election campaign

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Published 4:05 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tonight, Mayor Yemi Mobolade will kick off his campaign for re-election.

In 2023, running as an Independent, candidate Mobolade bested Republican Wayne Williams in a run-off election. The final vote totals:

  • Mobolade - 71,491 (57.51%)
  • Williams - 52,812 (42.49%)

Now, years later, Mayor Mobolade is going back to the voters, this time with a track record.

KRDO13 will be attending the Mayor's campaign launch and will update this story after it has concluded.

The election for the Mayor's Office is slated for April 6, 2027. For voter information and resources, click here.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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