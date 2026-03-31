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Weapons facility development underway in southern Colorado 

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New
Published 9:48 AM

Pueblo, COLO. (KRDO) – On Tuesday, KRDO13 is speaking with officials at PuebloPlex. 

It comes as a development by Voyager Technologies is underway at the PuebloPlex site. 

KRDO13 will have a full report this afternoon. 

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Mackenzie Stafford

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