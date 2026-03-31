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Supreme Court strikes down Colorado ban on conversion therapy for minors

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Updated
today at 11:58 AM
Published 11:55 AM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- In an 8-1 ruling, the Supreme Court struck down Colorado's ban on conversion therapy for minors, saying the law discriminates against a viewpoint. Kaley Chiles, a Christian counselor, argued she should be able to provide counseling to teenagers consistent with her faith.

"I am overjoyed that today's decisive win for free speech, families, and common sense will protect counselors like me. And more importantly, I am thrilled that the ruling will help struggling kids and families who are seeking professional guidance consistent with biological reality," Chiles said in a prepared statement over a virtual news conference. "I view my work as an outpouring of my faith. I want what's best for my clients, and they often seek me out because we have a shared faith. It's crucial that families have counseling options."

Colorado Governor Jared Polis opposes the ruling, saying in a statement, Colorado is for everyone, no matter who you are. Conversion therapy doesn’t work, can seriously harm youth, and Coloradans should beware before turning over their hard-earned money to a scam. I am evaluating the U.S. Supreme Court ruling and working to figure out how to better protect LGBTQ youth and free speech in Colorado. We are fighting for everyone’s right to be who you are in our Colorado for all."

Colorado passed its ban on conversion therapy in 2019.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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