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Costilla County Sheriff resigns 1 day after criminal indictment

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:22 PM

SAN LUIS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has learned Danny Sanchez is no longer serving as Costilla County Sheriff.

His resignation comes one day after he, along with four other current and former members of the Costilla County Sheriff's Office, were indicted on a slew of charges ranging from Official Misconduct to Assault to Abuse of a Corpse.

READ MORE: Arrest warrants issued for Costilla County sheriff, multiple deputies

The Costilla County Commissioners say on their website that they will hold a meeting on Monday morning, "to consider the appointment of County Sheriff due to the resignation of Sheriff Sanchez."

KRDO13 Investigates is working to find out who is serving as the sheriff right now while the county commissioners work to determine a replacement for the rest of Sanchez's term.

A regularly scheduled election for the Costilla County Sheriff is set for this November.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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