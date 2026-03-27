Arrest warrants issued for Costilla County sheriff, multiple deputies

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has covered the alleged mishandling of evidence by the Costilla County Sheriff's Office for months. Now, the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office has confirmed to KRDO13 that criminal indictments have been filed against the Costilla County sheriff and four others, nearly half of the sheriff's office's law enforcement members.

Costilla County Sheriff Danny Sanchez is one of the members included in this grand jury indictment. He faces one count of abuse of a corpse and four counts of official misconduct.

Former Deputy Keith Schultz faces the same charges: one count of abuse of a corpse and four counts of official misconduct. Keith Schultz also has an open case regarding official misconduct.

Undersheriff Cruz Soto faces nine counts. Two counts of failure to intervene, one count of assault in the third degree, two counts of failure to report the use of force, and four counts of official misconduct.

Sergeant Caleb Sanchez faces two counts of assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree.

Deputy Riley Roland faces the same charges: two counts of assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree.

There have now been five warrants issued for their arrest. We are working to learn more about these additional charges. We are expecting more information throughout the evening and will have live coverage at 4, 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

KRDO13 is attempting to contact Sheriff Danny Sanchez for comment.

KRDO13 has been speaking with many residents who have shared concerns over practices at the Costilla County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘They deserve better’: 12th Judicial District Attorney raises concern over mismanaged evidence

On Sept. 18, 2025, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the Costilla County Sheriff's Office to remove evidence following allegations that it was being mishandled, the district attorney's office confirmed.

District Attorney Anne Kelly says that the sheriff's office is cooperating as the CBI arrives to remove evidence and transfer it to the district attorney's office. D.A. Kelly says it will be reorganized and labeled. The CBI is involved so it can document the chain of custody, she said.

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