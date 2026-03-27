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Locally famous emu hosting public birthday party at Acacia Park

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:02 AM
Published 5:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Dennis the Emu loves people. He's inviting anyone who wants to join to celebrate his fifth birthday party at Acacia Park on Saturday, April 4.

Billie Mitchell bought Dennis when he was still in his egg to guard her ducks. She didn't know he would help bring her out of her deepest depression after her younger brother suddenly died four and a half years ago.

She started taking him on walks, and he loved it. She thought Dennis would grow out of it, but he never did.

Dennis now has over 40,000 followers on TikTok from all over the world. Mitchell takes him all across Colorado Springs, making people's day.

Dennis' public party on Saturday is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Josh and John's will bring their mobile ice cream truck bearing a special cake for Dennis. He'll be joined by superhero cosplayers from Mile High Multipverse, the Cosmo Colorado Springs arts and crafts group, and the Buzzy Bee arts and crafts group.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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