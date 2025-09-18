CBI at Costilla County Sheriff’s Office following evidence mishandling allegations

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the Costilla County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) to remove evidence following allegations that it was being mishandled, the district attorney's office confirmed.

District Attorney Anne Kelly says that CCSO is cooperating as the CBI arrives to remove evidence and transfer it to the district attorney's office. D.A. Kelly says it will be reorganized and labeled. The CBI is involved so they can document the chain of custody, she said.

The change in custody comes after District Attorney Kelly spoke to Costilla County Commissioners back in July, saying the sheriff's office had not been providing her office with evidence to prosecute crimes in a timely manner.

"Costilla County residents deserve better. They deserve better from their leaders. They deserve better from their law enforcement agencies," D.A. Kelly told KRDO13 at the time. Kelly claimed that the failures had forced her to dismiss 15 to 20 criminal cases, including one involving a domestic violence victim.

Undersheriff Cruz Soto attributed the problems to budget shortfalls and staffing issues. He said missing firearms were the result of a “disgruntled employee” who served as the office’s evidence technician.

"I hate to say it this way, but you get what you pay for," Soto said back in August. "And when we're not able to pay some of these deputies to stay here, the good deputies, we get what we get."

KRDO13 has reached out to both the sheriff's office and CBI about this latest development and is waiting to hear back.

