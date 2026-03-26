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Swire Coca-Cola, USA breaks ground on new facility in Colorado Springs

KRDO
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Updated
today at 2:33 PM
Published 2:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Swire Coca-Cola, USA, which is the bottler for Coca-Cola and other beverages, officially broke ground on March 26 for its new manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs.

Rendering of the new Swire Coca-Cola, USA manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs

Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade attended the ceremonial groundbreaking for the $475 million, 620,000-square-foot facility, which will create 170 new jobs for the community.

“This new Swire Coca-Cola bottling facility will add 170 new good-paying jobs, building on the 1,300 jobs that are already here. I’m excited that more and more companies are choosing to grow in Colorado because of our great business environment and amazing quality of life,” said Governor Jared Polis. 

The project was approved in March and is expected to replace the 90-year-old facility in Denver and bring new advancements, including a modern work environment and sustainability tools, the chamber says.

For more information about Swire Coca-Cola, USA’s new manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs, click here.

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