Skip to Content
News

Downtown Colorado Springs sees surge in residents and visitors

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs reports that the number of people living Downtown nearly doubled in one year, from 2,574 residents in 2024 to 4,860 in 2025.

The city highlighted milestones and key trends in its 2026 downtown report, produced by the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.

Key highlights from the report include the following:

Visitation:

  • 15.5 million non-resident visits (up 4.3%), 13.7 million out-of-market visits (up 4.4%), and 3.3 million Downtown employee visits (up 1.7%) for a total of 18.8 million in 2025.

Development and Investment:

  • $2.66 billion in investment since 2013, with $190.2 million additional investment since 2024.
  • Downtown (80903 Zip Code) accounted for 119 building permits, 7.6% of permits issued citywide, and 3.1% of permit values citywide ($42 million).

Tourism and Attractions:

  • The 2025 average hotel occupancy rate of 67% surpassed 2024’s post-pandemic high with nearly 274,000 occupied room nights, breaking the record for the third consecutive year.
  • City venues collectively brought over 530,000 visits to Downtown.

The full report can be read online here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.