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CPW gives behind-the-scenes look at its annual Walleye Spawn at the Lake Pueblo Reservoir

CPW
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Updated
today at 6:02 AM
Published 5:59 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) invited KRDO13 on board as staff and volunteers continue to collect fish during its annual Walleye Spawn.

CPW said it collects around 127 million Walleye eggs across the state each year. At the Pueblo Reservoir, the agency gathers 32 nets each day, brings the Walleye to the reservoir boathouse, sorts the fish by gender and allows their biologists to collect what they need for controlled fertilization.

CPW said Walleye are the second most popular sport fish in the state behind Trout. It said the Walleye spawning is crucial to keep the population healthy and fishermen happy.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis will shadow the Walleye Spawn later this morning and will have his full report in our 12 p.m. newscast. In the meantime, Davis is live all morning in Good Morning Colorado, trying his own hand at catching some Walleye.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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