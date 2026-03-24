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Pueblo man, Dennis Coyle, released by Taliban

KRDO
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today at 7:45 AM
Published 7:16 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan says the Taliban have released Dennis Coyle, a Pueblo man detained in Afghanistan in January of 2025.

According to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Coyle was released in the presence of the Taliban foreign ministry and a United States representative for detainee affairs.

Coyle, 64, was held in "near-solitary conditions, requiring permission to even use the bathroom, and without access to adequate healthcare," according to his family's website, freedenniscoyle.com.

READ MORE: A sister’s plea behind a wrongfully detained American and Pueblo native by the Taliban

Note: Islamic Emirate Officials refer to Coyle as "Curry." This is the phonetic pronunciation of Coyle in Arabic.

“On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has released an American citizen, Dennis Curry who had been detained for violating the applicable laws of Afghanistan. The detainee’s family had requested his release on the occasion of the blessed days of Eid, based on an appeal for compassion and pardon from the respected leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The respected Supreme Court deemed his previous detention sufficient, and today he was handed over to his family in Kabul. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan states that this action was taken on the basis of humanitarian considerations and goodwill, and expresses hope that such steps can further strengthen an atmosphere of trust between countries. It also expresses hope that both countries will find solutions to remaining issues through mutual understanding and constructive dialogue in the future.” - Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also thanks the brotherly country of the United Arab Emirates for facilitating and cooperating in this matter.” - Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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