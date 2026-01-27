A sister’s plea behind a wrongfully detained American and Pueblo native by the Taliban

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Tuesday night, KRDO13 is bringing you a deeply personal and powerful interview with Molly Long, the sister of a Colorado man who has been wrongfully detained in Afghanistan for a year.

Family says Dennis Coyle, 64, devoted nearly two decades of his life to linguistic research and humanitarian work in Afghanistan, building deep relationships with the communities he served. Yet on Jan. 27, 2025, he was taken by the Taliban’s intelligence service from his Kabul home — without charges and without due process.

In our upcoming interview, Molly shares how Dennis’s absence has impacted their family emotionally and practically, the fears they face each day, and their ongoing efforts to bring him home.

Molly also opens up about her role in advocating for Dennis, including traveling to Washington, D.C., to meet with policymakers and push for diplomatic action. The family is raising funds to support these advocacy efforts and to prepare for Dennis’s reintegration when he finally comes home.



Our full report airs at 5 and 6 p.m. This article will also be updated.