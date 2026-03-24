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Arc thrift store non-profit partner hosting award-winning documentary at Roadhouse Cinemas

KRDO
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today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:00 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Arc of the Pikes Peak region (The Arc-PPR), the non-profit beneficiary of the Arc Thrift Stores, is hosting a movie night at Roadhouse Cinemas on Thursday to celebrate Developmental Disability Awareness month.

The Arc-PPR is screening "Standout: The Ben Kjar Story" multiple times on Thursday. It will be the theatrical debut of the award-winning documentary in Colorado Springs.

The movie follows the story of Ben Kjar, a standout wrestler who overcame Crouzon Syndrome to find success on the national level. Crouzon syndrome causes facial deformities. Ben is now a motivational speaker after a successful professional wrestling career.

The screenings are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Roadhouse off of N. Nevada. Tickets are $7 and include popcorn and soda.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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