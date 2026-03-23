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Penrose Library to lock gates, enforce fees for after-hours vehicles

Pikes Peak Library District
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Published 11:48 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) announces that starting April 13, security officers will begin closing and locking the gates that enclose the Penrose Library.

The gates were placed around the library in October 2025 after residents said the property had become a loitering location for people who are homeless. The project was approved in Sept. 2024, with library officials citing concern with after-hours activity around the library property.

PPLD says the gates will be locked at the end of business hours and reopen the following morning. The gates will remain locked on Sundays, holidays and during emergency closures, according to PPLD.

When Penrose Library closes early due to weather, the gates will remain open unless the lot is empty after staff leave. If a maintenance issue causes the library to close, the gates will remain open until regular closing hours, says PPLD.

PPDL states that vehicles left in the lot after the library closes will incur access fees, additional parking fines and towing fees.

“We need to protect the community’s investment in Penrose Library,” said Michael Brantner, chief facilities and security officer.   “Activities after hours can lead to unhealthy and unsafe conditions and property damages that could result in unbudgeted expenses for the Library District.”

For more information about the fence and gate closures at Penrose, click here.

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Penrose Library
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