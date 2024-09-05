Downtown Colorado Springs library receives approval for perimeter fence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New safety measures have been approved for the historic Penrose Library in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Thursday, the library received approval from the city to build a fence around the facility.

Library administrators made the proposal for the fence earlier this year and expressed concerns about activities around the library after hours, as well as various other security issues both inside and outside the building.

Administrators said they expect construction of the fence will begin sometime next year.