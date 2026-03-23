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Hollywood actors start bread company in Colorado Springs garage for charity

KRDO
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New
Published 8:24 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hollywood actors Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl will greet fans in person at the King Soopers off of North Gate as they launch their sourdough, "Duffy's Dough," in Southern Colorado.

Duffy and Purl said 100% of the profits from their bread company will benefit organizations fighting food insecurity. At Monday's meet and greet, the two will present the Care and Share food bank with a $5000 check.

Duffy said the sourdough starter recipe has been in his family for 75 years. His mother began baking after his family moved to Alaska when Duffy was only two years old.

After Duffy and Purl started dating in 2020, the two used Purl's garage in Colorado Springs to start their bread company. Six years later, the couple is bringing their bread to Southern Colorado after partnering with King Soopers to increase their production to a commercial scale.

Before their breadmaking days, both actors held roles in hit sitcoms and television series. Duffy starred in Dallas, Step by Step and Man from Atlantis. Purl played prominent supporting roles in Happy Days, Matlock and as Pam's mother in The Office.

Duffy and Purl will be at the North Gate King Soopers (2731 N Gate Blvd) from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., meeting fans and breaking bread.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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