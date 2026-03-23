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Family forced to evacuate as 24 fire grows to nearly 7,400 acres along Highway 115

KRDO
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New
Published 10:04 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- As the 24 Fire continues to burn along Highway 115, families in mandatory evacuation zones are now facing uncertainty, fear, and the possibility of losing everything.

One local family tells KRDO they were forced to leave their home on Bowie Road and are now staying with friends, “home hopping” as they wait for updates.

The family says the stress goes beyond their own home. Their grandparents, who live next door, were also placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

As of Monday morning, the fire has grown to approximately 7,385 acres and remains at 0% containment. Fire crews say they were able to successfully tie in control lines Sunday evening, “boxing in” the fire for now. Those lines remain strong, but crews continue working around the clock to prevent further spread.

Officials say some of the smoke visible in the area is the result of backburning operations — a strategy where firefighters intentionally set controlled fires along containment lines to remove fuel and slow the wildfire’s advance.

Highway 115 remains closed and is expected to stay shut down through at least Friday, though conditions are being evaluated daily.

For families like this one, the waiting is the hardest part.

Fire officials warn that conditions can change quickly, and evacuations will remain in place until it is safe for residents to return.

Tonight, KRDO will hear from a family who is fearing the worst.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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