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Smoke in Pikes Peak region caused by 24 fire off Highway 115

CSFD
By
New
Published 4:38 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), as well as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), confirms the smoke in the Pikes Peak region is from the 24 Fire off of Highway 115.

CSFD and EPSO say they are monitoring the situation and that there is no immediate threat to the community.

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Abby Smith

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