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TSA workers at COS Airport keep operations smooth during payless shutdown

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Published 11:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As spring break travel reaches its peak, airports across the country are struggling to keep up. The partial government shutdown has left TSA workers without pay for over a month, with many calling out sick. That's not the case at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS), where TSA wait times range from 4-12 minutes.

In a statement to KRDO13, the COS Airport says the following:

"Colorado Springs Airport continues to operate smoothly, with security wait times security wait time averaging within normal range. We extend our sincere appreciation to the TSA officers at COS who have been working without pay for more than a month; their commitment ensures our checkpoint remains stable. As always, travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before leaving. Our Travel Easy commitment guides everything we do—providing a safe, efficient, and low‑stress experience from curb to gate.

At COS, we have four total lanes (including pre-check). During normal operations, lanes will open and close throughout the day due to staffing and operational needs; but since this shutdown, lanes have not been closed due to staffing/callouts. We have continued to operate as normal thanks to our amazing TSA employees.

At COS, at this time, all lanes are fully operational."

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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