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First Colorado Springs interactive aquarium opens Friday

Jungle Reef
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Updated
today at 6:13 AM
Published 6:00 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Jungle Reef touch aquarium inside the Chapel Hills Mall opens to the public for its soft launch on Friday. It's the first interactive aquarium to ever open in Colorado Springs, according to Jungle Reef's Facebook.

The aquarium said customers will be able to touch and feed stingrays, explore different reptiles, see exotic fish and sharks and walk into a bird room.

The aquarium is selling early bird tickets for Friday through Sunday. If people buy their tickets ahead of time on Thursday, the aquarium said they can use the code EARLYBIRD20 to get 20% off, while supplies last.

Jungle Reef said a large portion of its fish and animals have been rehomed from tough situations. Earlier this year, the aquarium sent out a message to the community offering to rehome residents' freshwater fish that had outgrown their tanks.

Grand opening tickets cost $22 for adults and $17 for children before the 20% discount code.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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