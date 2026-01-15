Should we be panicking about Colorado’s record-low snowpack? KRDO13 asks the experts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Amid an unseasonably warm winter, Colorado is tracking some of the lowest snowpack levels ever recorded.

Right now, the state is currently in its snow accumulation period – but we're not seeing much accumulation at all. According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, as of mid-January, the state has received only around 56% of the normal snowpack we would expect to see this late in the winter season.

Of course, this record-low snowpack is raising serious concerns about drought conditions and the state's water supply. About 80% of Colorado's annual water supply typically comes from snowmelt runoff, and that water is vital for household, agricultural and recreational uses.

So, should we be panicking?

Well, the National Weather Service (NWS) tells KRDO13 that if the snowpack doesn't go up anytime soon, we're likely in for a rough fire season in Colorado. If levels don't increase in the next couple months, we could see mountain runoff sooner than usual, which could increase our wildfire risk going into the summer.

"Of course, that has implications on the development or the persistence of drought, you know, which then increases the wildfire risk," National Weather Service Hydrologist Justin Louen said.

But though the current snowpack levels are concerning, Louen says we still have a few more months for our snowpack to peak – and the agency is hopeful that we'll see improvement soon.

KRDO13 also reached out to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) to learn if this historically low snowpack could impact utility rates. The bottom line is, it won't. The agency says it has "planned for years like this," and currently has a nearly 3-year water supply already in storage.

"Our reservoirs are critical components of our water system, as they allow us to store supplies in wet years for use in drier years. We are fortunate to be in a good position now, with about three years of storage available," the utility said in a statement.

CSU expressed similar hope that more snow was on the horizon, and said they typically see most snowfall in the area between February and April.

