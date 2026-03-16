Skip to Content
News

Equality or exclusion? New ballot measure seeks to separate school sports teams by sex

By
Published 7:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Now Colorado voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on one of the biggest hot button issue in the country.

Ballot measure #109 titled "Concerning Male and Female Participation in School Sports" seeks to require the governing body of every school (charter, public, private, and even college and community college) to require separate teams for women/girls and boys/men based on biological sex.

The measure language says it would reduce the chance of injury for female athletes and promote equality between the sexes.

While LGBTQ+ advocates say it's another attack on transgender students.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.