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77-year-old pedestrian identified in fatal crash in Colorado Springs

KRDO
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Published 1:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in a crash on March 10 at Wahsatch Avenue and Costilla Street.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 5:38 p.m., a 77-year-old Anton Gerhard was hit by a pickup truck and, despite medical interventions, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that Gerhard was walking westbound on the north side of the intersection when a pickup truck making a left turn onto Wahsatch Avenue hit him.

CSPD says impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

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