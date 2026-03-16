15-year-old girl dies from injuries after shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police confirm that the 15-year-old girl who was shot during an early-morning confrontation in the Astrozon Plaza parking lot died from her injuries on March 7.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in a plaza near an after-hours club on the city’s south side.

Police identified the suspects as 21-year-old Alyssa Marie Jaramillo and Alexious Barben-Wright. Both are facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder and additional charges, including menacing.

Court documents state that the violence began as a disturbance between two groups in the parking lot. A sedan carrying four teenage girls was approached by Jaramillo and Barben-Wright during the confrontation, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told investigators that Jaramillo was holding a handgun and handed it to Barben-Wright. The affidavit alleges Barben-Wright then opened the rear driver-side door of the teens’ vehicle and struck one of the girls with the gun. Moments later, the gun discharged.

Police say that the 15-year-old girl was shot in the head or neck area. Officers recovered two 9-millimeter shell casings from the scene.

According to the affidavit, multiple witness statements and video evidence contradicted Jaramillo’s initial denial of involvement. Photo lineups were conducted, and witnesses identified the alleged shooter.

READ MORE: Two women charged with attempted murder after teen shot in Colorado Springs

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or to remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

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