Local theater hosting 20th annual ‘Women’s Theatre Festival’

Published 5:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Millibo Art Theatre outside of the Ivywild school continues to promote women performers starting Thursday during its Women's Theatre Festival.

The theater will host performances on the next two Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the festival (March 12-22). What started as just short plays has branched out to include poetry, monologues, dance and the occasional clown.

Each festival has a different theme. This year, it's "Women's work." The two-week festival will feature six new plays, one film, one poet, one dancer and 17 actresses.

Thursday tickets are $25 and weekend tickets are $28. You can find ticket information here.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

