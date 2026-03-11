Skip to Content
Driver pleads guilty in Colorado Springs road rage incident that left one dead

Published 4:32 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The driver involved in a deadly road rage incident in Colorado Springs in June of 2025 has pleaded guilty, according to public records.

According to the online records, Howard Heyliger pleaded guilty to the killing of Matthew Helberg on March 10.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says back in June, they responded to what was initially reported as a drive-by shooting in the area of Platte Avenue and Cedar Street, where they found Matthew Helberg deceased.

CSPD later charged Howard Heyliger with second-degree murder in the shooting.

According to witness interviews in a police affidavit obtained by KRDO13, the incident began with comments from Heyliger's friend about Matthew's loud car exhaust.

According to witnesses, Heyliger's friend pulled over in his vehicle, and Matthew did as well, while Heyliger followed in a separate car. Matthew and Heyliger's friend got out of their vehicles and began to argue, which eventually turned into a fist fight. That's when the friend told police Heyliger got out of his car and shot Matthew multiple times, killing him.

Heyliger told police he shot because he believed his friend's life was in danger. The friend told police he did not feel he was in danger and didn't know why Heyliger decided to shoot.

At this time, the sentencing date is unclear.

Abby Smith

