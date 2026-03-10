Skip to Content
Deceased individual identified from fatal crash on Union Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Feb. 24 on Union Boulevard at Woodland Hills Drive.

The coroner identified the motorcyclist as 28-year-old Eligah Cobb. CSPD says they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a box van, and despite medical intervention, Cobb was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation found that Cobb was northbound when the van turned left in front of his motorcycle, according to police.

CSPD says the impairment is not suspected to be a factor at this time, but they are still investigating speed as a possible factor.

