Fatal crash closes stretch of Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are responding to a fatal traffic collision that has prompted multiple road closures in the area.

According to authorities, Union Boulevard is closed between Woodmen Boulevard and Deliverance Drive. In addition, Woodland Hills Drive is shut down in both directions at Union Boulevard.

Police have not yet released details about how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as the investigation remains ongoing.

