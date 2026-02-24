Skip to Content
News

Fatal crash closes stretch of Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs

File photo.
KRDO
File photo.
By
Updated
today at 6:11 PM
Published 5:37 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are responding to a fatal traffic collision that has prompted multiple road closures in the area.

According to authorities, Union Boulevard is closed between Woodmen Boulevard and Deliverance Drive. In addition, Woodland Hills Drive is shut down in both directions at Union Boulevard.

Police have not yet released details about how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as the investigation remains ongoing.

KRDO13 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.