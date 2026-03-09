Fort Carson Soldier, assigned to 1st Space Battalion, killed in Operation Epic Fury

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A soldier stationed at Fort Carson has been identified by the Department of War (DoW) as the seventh American servicemember killed during Operation Epic Fury.

According to a release from the DoW, Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, died on March 8 from injuries he sustained a week before, during an Iranian attack at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 1.

Pennington was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion within the 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson, United States Army and Missile Defense Command (USAMDC) on June 10, 2025. Prior to that, Pennington, a resident of Glendale, Kentucky, enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 92Y, unit supply specialist, in 2017.

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (3), Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (2), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Korea Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Pennington was promotable and will be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, according to the Army.

According to the Army, the 1st Space Battalion plans, integrates, synchronizes and executes space control planning and space control in support of the Army, combined and joint forces. This specific battalion generates and provides space combat power for the Army and joint forces to conduct multidomain planning and operations, according to military officials.

The Army says the battalion supports the nation’s strategic land power to fight in, from and through space. It's unclear what work the 1st Space Battalion is doing in Operation Epic Fury.

The Army says the battalion provides teams of expert Soldiers, trained as space professionals who understand how to plan, fight and win. The capabilities provided by the 1st Space Battalion play a critical role in the Army’s strategy to conduct combined arms warfare across all domains, according to the military.

Part of the battalion's military readiness includes operational requirements with trained and ready space forces capable of meeting the demands of modern warfare and leading multidomain warfighting efforts across all levels of war, according to the Army.

It consists of a Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Space Company with seven space control planning teams, 4th and 18th Space Companies with space control platoons, and the 24th Missile Defense Service Battery, according to the military.

