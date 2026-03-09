Skip to Content
News

Fort Carson soldier identified as seventh U.S. servicemember killed during Operation Epic Fury

DOD, ABC News
By
Published 9:10 AM

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) – The Department of War (DoW) has identified the seventh American servicemember killed during Operation Epic Fury as a soldier stationed at Fort Carson.

According to a release from the DoW, Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, died on March 8 from injuries he sustained a week before, during an Iranian attack at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 1.

Pennington, who was originally from Glendale, Kentucky, was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion within the 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson.

 Military officials say the attack remains under investigation.

Pennington is the seventh American servicemember to die in connection with "Operation Epic Fury," the U.S's code name for joint military operations with Israel against Iran, which began on Feb. 28. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and regional U.S. bases.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.