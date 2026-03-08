Local organization hosts fashion show, making prom dresses affordable

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A local fashion show Sunday brought more than just glamour to the runway; it brought opportunity for students and support for girls in need in Colorado Springs.

The event was organized by Women Igniting Momentum in Southern Colorado, with proceeds supporting Period Possible, a nonprofit that provides menstrual products to people experiencing period poverty across the Pikes Peak region.

Students preparing for prom had the chance to shop for donated dresses for just $30, giving families a more affordable option while supporting an important cause, an idea that randomly sparked one day, says organizers.

"[A] few of us were sitting in the living room here drinking wine, and we're talking about how expensive prom dresses were. And one thing led to another," says Sheryl Medeiros with Women Igniting Momentum in Southern Colorado.

Many of the students participating in the show are also leaders at their schools, including student council members, athletes, and honor roll students.

One student who modeled in the show says the mission behind the event goes beyond the runway.

“We’re raising money for period products for girls that can’t afford it because personally, I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t afford period products,” said student Aviah King.

Organizers say the proceeds from the show will go directly toward stocking period pantries, helping ensure girls have access to the products they need to stay in school.

"One in four girls have reported not being able to attend school because they didn't have access to tampons or pads," says Period Power Co-founder Katie Walusiak.

The event also coincided with International Women’s Day, highlighting the importance of supporting young women in the community.

