Winter weather conditions contribute to multiple crashes on I-25 northbound

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash caused serious delays on I-25 northbound between Monument and Greenland, after multiple crashes.

According to CDOT, a crash blocked the right lane between Exit 163 (County Line Road) and Exit 167 (Greenland). The lanes have since been reopened, but not before KRDO13 crews reached the scene.

Through blizzard-like conditions, you can see emergency crews working on the front end of the semi-truck. Lying in front of it was wreckage from the single-vehicle crash.

That wasn't the only crash causing delays in the area.

This picture shows another crash just a few miles south, in front of the County Line Road exit. That passenger vehicle was part of the backup at the exit.

