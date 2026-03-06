Mom uses giant potato to help autistic son understand Type 1 diabetes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A 4-ton potato on wheels rolled into Colorado Springs and for one local family, the stop turned into a meaningful teaching moment.

A Colorado Springs mom bundled up her kids and braved the cold to see the traveling Big Idaho Potato Tour, hoping the larger-than-life potato could help her son understand something he lives with every day.

Her son has autism and Type 1 diabetes, and she says seeing a familiar food on such a huge scale helped spark a conversation about how food affects blood sugar.

For children who struggle with abstract concepts, she says visual experiences can make complicated health conditions easier to understand.

Hear from the mom and see the giant potato rolling through Colorado Springs coming up on KRDO13 News at 4:00